WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer took a ball off the face during a bunting drill on Tuesday.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the Nationals faced the Phillies that he hadn’t yet gotten a chance to check on Scherzer.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is still scheduled to start one of the two games of Washington’s day-night doubleheader against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

