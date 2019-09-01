WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals reinstated closer Sean Doolittle and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

The team also reinstated right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (right shoulder strain) from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Austin Voth (right bicep tendinitis) from the 10-day injured list and recalled three minor leaguers as rosters expanded for September.

Doolittle (6-4, 4.33 ERA) missed 12 games with right knee tendinitis. He ranks third in the National League with 28 saves but allowed 12 earned runs in 10 appearances before going on the injured list.

Manager Davey Martinez said Sunday that Doolittle, whose velocity was down in a rehab appearance for Class-A Potomac on Friday night, will be used in low leverage situations as he eases back into the closer’s role.

Zimmerman, who missed 36 games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, is hitting .246 with three homers and 15 RBIs. Hellickson is 2-3 with a 6.23 ERA in nine games, and Voth is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in four starts.

In other moves, the Nationals recalled catcher Raudy Read from Triple-A Fresno, infielder Adrián Sanchez from Double-A Harrisburg and outfielder Andrew Stevenson from Double-A Harrisburg.

