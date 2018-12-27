WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with right-hander Anibal Sanchez.
The deal, announced Thursday by the Nationals, includes a team option for 2021.
The 34-year-old Sanchez will add depth to Washington’s new-look rotation after boosting his appeal with a comeback season for NL East rival Atlanta. The Nationals signed Patrick Corbin to a six-year deal earlier this month.
Sanchez, a native of Maracay, Venezuela, was perhaps the Braves’ most consistent starter as he posted a 2.83 ERA in 25 games, including 24 starts. He was 7-6 and had 135 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings. It was a remarkable turnaround after Sanchez struggled in 2017 with a 6.41 ERA with Detroit.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports