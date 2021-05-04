WACO, Texas (AP) — National champion Baylor is adding another transfer guard.

Coach Scott Drew said Tuesday night that Dale Bonner has signed with the Bears after leading Division II Fairmont State in scoring, assists and steals in each of his past two seasons at the school in West Virginia.

The Bears last week added transfer guard James Akinjo, the leading scorer for Arizona last season.

Baylor expects to lose All-America junior guard Jared Butler to the NBA draft, along with fellow guards MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell. They were the top three scorers for the Bears.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Bonner will have three seasons of eligibility when he joins the Bears this summer.

“Dale is someone who we targeted because he’s a high character young man with a tremendous work ethic,” Drew said. “He has seen the success we’ve had developing guards, and he wants to continue that tradition. We believe he’s a perfect fit for our program and we’re excited to welcome him into the Baylor Family.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2018-19, Bonner started all 50 games the past two seasons, averaging 17.8 points a game as a freshman and 21.2 points as a sophomore.

