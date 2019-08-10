OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Peterman scrambled 50 yards to set up his only touchdown throw and the Oakland Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams 14-3 in the preseason opener for both teams Saturday night.

Peterman entered in the third quarter and completed 9 of 12 passes for 66 yards. He also led both teams with 56 yards rushing.

A starter for Buffalo in Week 1 a year ago, Peterman is competing with Mike Glennon for the backup job to Derek Carr. Glennon, attempting to latch on with his fourth team in four years, started and went 17 of 25 for 200 yards, but threw two interceptions.

Peterman’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Doss on an inside slant came two plays after Peterman was forced out of the pocket on a third-and-4 play from the Oakland 42 and weaved his way through the defense to the 8. The throw to Doss was confirmed after a review.

Both teams held out of a majority of their starters after holding two joint practices at the Raiders’ training camp facilities in Napa.

Blake Bortles started for the Rams and played one series in place of Jared Goff. Bortles completed 3 of 8 throws for 50 yards and had a 59.4 rating.

Glennon looked good early and threw three straight completions that gained 56 yards on Oakland’s opening drive. DeAndre Washington scored on a 7-yard run.

Greg Zuerlein made a 36-yard field goal in the first half accounted for the Rams.

RAMS ROOKIES

Second-round pick Taylor Rapp was mostly quiet but did make a nice play to break up a third-down pass intended for Raiders rookie Hunter Renfrow in the second quarter. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had a mostly disappointing night. The third-rounder was dropped for a pair of big losses early and managed 13 yards on six carries.

MISSING PASS RUSH

The Raiders spent much of the offseason attempting to improve a pass rush that was last in the NFL in sacks a year ago. They clearly still have a long ways to go, although defensive end Arden Key had a good night with a sack and two hurries.

IT’S BEEN A WHILE

Los Angeles cornerback Kevin Peterson missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL he suffered in the Rams first preseason game last year. Peterson showed some rust early when he leveled punt returner De’Mornay Pierson-El and was flagged 15 yards for fair catch interference. Peterson made up for his gaffe later with an interception near midfield and a 19-yard return.

WILSON KEEPS IMPRESSING

While Antonio Brown remains missing, Oakland wide receiver J.J. Nelson has been turning heads since the start of camp with several impressive catches on deep throws. Nelson continued that trend with a leaping, turning 38-yard catch from Glennon followed by a short 5-yard reception that helped set up the Raiders’ first score.

ABOUT THAT ONE PLAY

Rams rookie left tackle David Edwards had his hands full going against Raiders’ first-rounder Clelin Ferrell in the first half. Edwards held his own for the first part, limited Ferrell to one tackle. But the fifth-round draft pick was called for a false start when the Rams attempted a kneel-down play before halftime.

INJURIES

Raiders second-round pick Isaiah Johnson went down early in the first quarter after getting hit in the head by teammate Marquel Lee’s knee. The rookie cornerback appeared woozy and had to be helped off the field before going to the locker room. Oakland got another scare in the second quarter when backup right guard Denver Kirkland limped off the field. The Raiders are already without starting right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) for two months so they held their breath until Kirkland returned.

UP NEXT

Rams: Host the Dallas Cowboys in Los Angeles on Aug. 17.

Raiders: At the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

