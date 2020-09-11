EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has won the Lady Byng Trophy given for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with strong play.

The NHL announced MacKinnon as the winner of the award Friday. He finished ahead of Toronto’s Auston Matthews and St. Louis’ Ryan O’Reilly in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

MacKinnon had a career-low 12 penalty minutes this season. No other forward averaged more ice time than MacKinnon’s 21:13 average while taking fewer penalties.

MacKinnon is also a finalist for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. That award will be announced during the Stanley Cup Final.

The Avalanche were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs through no fault of MacKinnon, who led them with 25 points on nine goals and 16 assists. The 25-year-old is still the postseason’s leading scorer six games into the conference finals.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports