NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis posted two big saves in the early minutes and Nashville and Inter Miami played to a scoreless match on Sunday.

Willis had a diving save to his right denying Lewis Morgan in the fourth minute before turning away Jay Chapman in the seventh minute.

In the 70th minute, Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman dragged Miami’s (1-1-1) Robbie Robinson to the ground from behind on his straight-on run to the goal.

Referee Rosendo Mendoza motioned to his back pocket giving the impression a red card was forthcoming but instead gave Zimmerman a yellow which was upheld following video review.

Nashville (0-0-3) played its third straight game at home and has 11 of its first 15 at Nissan Stadium.

