NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville has agreed to an extension with defender Walker Zimmerman keeping the member of the U.S. men’s national team under contract through 2023.

Team officials announced the extension Monday. The deal uses Targeted Allocation Money and includes an option for the 2024 season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to represent Nashville SC, on and off the pitch, for the next few years,” Zimmerman said in a statement.

“Nashville has shown that it embraces their sports teams with an unrivaled passion. We witnessed that firsthand at our inaugural game in February. My hope is to bring trophies to the city, and our fans, for years to come.”

Nashville traded for Zimmerman in February in a deal with Los Angeles. Coach Gary Smith said he’s happy to have Zimmerman committed for the next few years, calling him a part of the foundation they’re building.

A native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Zimmerman scored the first goal in Nashville’s MLS history on Feb. 29 in front of 59,069 in a loss to Atlanta United. It was the largest crowd to see a soccer match in Tennessee. He has played in 165 MLS games, and he made his debut with the U.S. men’s national team in 2017.

