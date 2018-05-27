CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s hottest driver didn’t last 100 laps in the Coca-Cola 600.
Kevin Harvick hit the wall Sunday, ended his night early at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Harvick had won five times this season, including the past two points races at Dover and Kansas and winning the All-Star event here a week ago. He didn’t even mind much about starting 39th after failed inspections, certain it would not take him long to get back among the leaders.
After Harvick got to fourth, he slammed the wall on Lap 83 and ended his try at winning both Charlotte weekends.
Harvick trailed sparks along the track and into the garage where he immediately headed after the accident.
Harvick hadn’t left the track early since dropping out of the Daytona 500.
