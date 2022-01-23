MILAN (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne sent a clear message to Napoli fans after scoring in a 4-1 win over bottom club Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday.

The Napoli captain celebrated by pointing to the badge on his jersey and clearly saying to the camera, in Italian, “I love you, I will always love you.”

It was the 30-year-old’s first goal since signing a pre-contract agreement to join Toronto FC at the end of the season.

Napoli moved second in Serie A, ahead of AC Milan’s eagerly anticipated match against Juventus later. Roma was also playing Empoli later.

Salernitana remained rooted to the bottom of the table, eight points from safety.

Napoli took the lead in the 17th minute when Elif Elmas chested a ball to Juan Jesus, who fired into the bottom right corner. It was initially disallowed for handball by Elmas but awarded after a video review.

Federico Bonazzoli netted a surprise equalizer for Salernitana but Napoli restored its lead on the stroke of halftime when Dries Mertens converted a penalty after Elmas had been brought down by Frédéric Veseli.

Amir Kadri Rrahmani extended Napoli’s advantage shortly after the break and added a fourth six minutes later as Veseli gave away another penalty, this time for handball after Insigne’s shot ricocheted off his side and onto his arm.

The Salernitana defender was sent off after being shown a second yellow card and Inisgne converted the penalty to move level with Diego Maradona on 115 goals for the club.

RETURN OF THE EX

Former Cagliari forward Riccardo Sottil scored against his old club to salvage a 1-1 draw for 10-man Fiorentina.

Sottil netted in the 75th, 10 minutes after Alvaro Odriozola had been sent off for handball. João Pedro had headed in the opener for Cagliari at the start of the second half.

Both teams also had penalties saved.

Cagliari remained 18th, but moved to within a point of safety. Spezia moved to eight points above the drop zone after beating 10-man Sampdoria 1-0 in a relegation battle. Torino drew 1-1 with Sassuolo.

