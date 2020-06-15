NANTES, France (AP) — French club Nantes signed Nigeria forward Moses Simon on Monday from Spanish club Levante on a four-year deal.

Nantes said in a statement that it took up the option to sign him after he impressed on a season’s loan from Levante.

No financial information was given but media reports said Nantes paid 5 million euros ($5.6 million) for the 24-year-old forward, who scored nine goals and had eight assists in 30 games.

A quick, direct and skilful player, Simon was appreciated by Nantes fans and established himself as one of the best wide players in the league.



