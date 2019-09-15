PARIS (AP) — Mali striker Kalifa Coulibaly settled a tight match with the only goal as Nantes beat Reims 1-0 to move up to third place in the French league on Sunday.

Coulibaly advanced into the penalty area and scored with a low shot in the 69th minute.

Elsewhere, winger Romain Hamouma showed his scoring touch with both goals as Saint-Étienne rallied from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Toulouse.

The visiting side led 2-0 after 25 minutes with goals from forwards Max-Alain Gradel — from the penalty spot — and Aaron Leya Iseka.

Toulouse is in ninth place and Saint-Étienne is 15th.

Later Sunday, Monaco was looking for its first win when it hosted Marseille.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain won 1-0 at home to Strasbourg on Saturday with a spectacular injury-time winner from Neymar, who was jeered and whistled by sections of the PSG crowd after trying to force a move back to Barcelona during the offseason.

