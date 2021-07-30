ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water’s in-swinging cross in the 87th minute, giving Orlando (8-4-4) its first lead of the match.

Oriando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.

Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match with a right-footed blast from a step behind the penalty arc.

Kyle Smith tied it at 1 for Orlando in the 43rd minute, heading home Nani’s cross. It was the third goal by an Orlando City defender in the last 87 matches.

Atlanta United (2-6-8) retook the lead in the 66th minute on Marcelino Moreno’s right-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

