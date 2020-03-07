COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Younes Namli and Drew Moor each scored to help the Colorado Rapids take down Orlando City 2-1 Saturday.

Namli opened a 1-0 lead for Colorado (2-0-0) in the 64th minute on a shot 17 yards out from the edge of the box, assisted by Keegan Rosenberry. Chris Mueller put Orlando City (0-1-1) on the board in the 82nd minute with a shot 18 yards out from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Andres Perea.

Moor finished off the victory for Colorado in the first minute of second-half stoppage time with a header 9 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Jack Price.

Clint Irwin recorded five saves for Colorado. Pedro Gallese had four saves for Orlando City in the loss.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Rapids visit Vancouver and Orlando City hosts Chicago.

