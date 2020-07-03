Two-time Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car while on his cycle training in Colombia, his team said on Friday.

“Nairo Quintana was hit by a vehicle during training, we will give you more information about his health as soon as possible,” his Arkea-Samsic team said in a statement.

Speaking to L’Equipe newspaper, Arkea-Samsic team director Emmanuel Hubert said Quintana injured a knee. Hubert spoke with Quintana on the phone after the incident.

Quintana joined the French cycling outfit last September from Spanish team Movistar.

He was scheduled to resume racing after the coronavirus stoppage in August at a small event in France.

Quintana won the 2014 Giro d’Ítalia and the 2016 Spanish Vuelta. He was runner-up twice at the Tour de France in eight seasons with Movistar.

