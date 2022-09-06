HOUSTON (AP) — Paulo Nagamura was fired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo and Dynamo 2 coach Kenny Bundy was promoted to senior team interim coach for the rest of the season.

Houston announced the change Monday. The Dynamo have eight wins, 16 losses and five draws, last in the 14-team Western Conference with 29 points. Among the league’s 28 teams, only D.C. United has fewer points with 26.

Nagamura, a Brazilian who played in MLS from 2005-16, was hired in January to replace Tab Ramos.

Bundy, 41, joined Houston in 2016 and coached the under-19 and under-23 teams before helping launch Dynamo 2 at the end of 2021.

Houston became the fifth MLS team to change coaches since the start of the season. San Jose’s Matías Almeyda was fired on April 18, D.C.’s Hernán Losada on April 20 and Charlotte’s Miguel Angel Ramírez on May 31, and Ronny Delia left MLS champion New York City on June 13 to become coach of Belgium’s Standard Liege.

