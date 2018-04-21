MONACO (AP) — Rafael Nadal remains on course for a record 31st Masters title after beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-1 in the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals on Saturday.
The top-ranked Spaniard never looked in trouble as he beat the fourth-seeded Bulgarian for the 11th time in 12 career meetings.
If Nadal wins Sunday’s final, he will also keep his No. 1 ranking. Should he lose, Roger Federer will reclaim it.
Nadal faces either third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany or Kei Nishikori of Japan, who play later Saturday.
