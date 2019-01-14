BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Bodie Hume scored 16 points, Jordan Davis added 15 and Big Sky Conference leader Northern Colorado held off Montana State 73-70 on Monday night.

The Bears (11-6, 5-1) moved a half-game over idle Weber State (10-6, 4-1) and a game ahead of Montana State (7-9, 4-2) and Montana (11-6, 4-2).

The Bears led 70-60 on Kai Edwards’ dunk with 4:02 left before Montana State went on a 10-2 run. Harald Frey’s 3 narrowed the deficit to 72-70 with five seconds left but Davis made 1 of 2 free throws before Sam Neumann turned it over for the Bobcats.

Montana State rallied from a 35-28 deficit at halftime with a 20-9 run and grabbed a 48-46 lead with 14:24 left when Keljin Blevins converted a layup. Hume responded with a 3-pointer, Trent Harris made back-to-back 3s and the Bears created some space with a 60-52 lead.

Harris added 14 points for the Bears and Jalen Sanders scored 10.

Tyler Hall led the Bobcats with 25 points on five 3s and Blevins grabbed 10 rebounds.