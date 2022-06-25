LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alysha Clark scored 20 points, Elena Delle Donne added 19 and Natasha Cloud sank three free throws in the final 11.7 seconds of overtime to help the Washington Mystics hold on for an 87-86 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday night.

Clark hit four 3-pointers for Washington (12-9), adding eight rebounds and four steals. Delle Donne, who had 15 of her points after halftime, blocked five shots and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.

Cloud scored 16 with 10 assists. Ariel Atkins totaled 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young both scored 20 to pace Las Vegas (13-4), which had consecutive losses for the first time this season.

Plum had six of the Aces’ 17 steals. A’ja Wilson finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Young sank a 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime tied at 80.

Cloud sank two foul shots and Atkins made a jumper to give the Mystics an 84-80 lead with 2:38 left in OT. Plum hit a 3-pointer at the 2:11 mark to pull the Aces within a point. Cloud made 3 of 4 free throws to put the Mystics up 87-83. Wilson sank a 3-pointer with less than a second left to cap the scoring.

