COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Mike Mussina will not have a team logo on his Hall of Fame plaque.
The Hall announced the decision Friday, three days after Mussina was elected.
Mussina spent his first 10 major league seasons with Baltimore and his last eight with the New York Yankees.
The Hall said the decision was made after consultation with Mussina and his family.
Mussina had said he needed time to make up his mind.