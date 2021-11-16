SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 16 points off the bench to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 65-59 win over IUPUI on Tuesday night.

De’Lazarus Keys had 11 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-1).

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars (0-4). Nathan McClure added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Kj Pruitt had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com