NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup on Sunday, the second ATP trophy of his career.

The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and, after a fairly even opening set, Musetti romped to victory in the second. He won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in front of a passionate crowd at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament.

Musetti broke Berrettini’s serve in the opening game of the second set and again in the seventh game to leave him serving for the match, which he did to love.

Musetti, who didn’t drop a set all week in Naples, saved the only break point he faced on Sunday and made just three unforced errors compared to Berrettini’s 16.

The 20-year-old Musetti lifted his first tour-level crown in Hamburg in July.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.

