COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski has a sprained left knee, but was expected to play when the Gamecocks face No. 9 Florida on Saturday.

Muschamp said Hilinski’s injury was “nothing serious” and planned for him to start against the Gators this week.

Hilinski took a hard hit in the third quarter and pounded the ground in pain after the play. He was helped to the sidelines and watched the rest of the Gamecocks’ 20-17, double-overtime upset of then-third ranked Georgia with ice on his knee.

Redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner finished off the dramatic win at quarterback for South Carolina.

The freshman began the year as a backup, but has started the past five games after senior Jake Bentley was lost to a season-ending foot injury.

___

