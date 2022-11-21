IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray scored a career-high 30 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Omaha 100-64 in an Emerald Coast Classic preliminary game Monday night.

Murray, coming off matching his previous career high with 29 points in the Hawkeyes’ 83-67 win at Seton Hall last Wednesday, had his first shot blocked by Omaha’s Dylan Brougham 86 seconds into the game.

Murray then proceeded to hit 11 consecutive shots on his way to a 25-point first half. He didn’t miss until a 3-point attempt with 34 seconds left in the half rolled off the rim.

The junior finished 13 of 17 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery had 16 points for Iowa (4-0) and Connor McCaffery had 12. The Hawkeyes moved into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season earlier in the day.

The Hawkeyes led 49-28 at halftime. Iowa, which came into the game ranked eighth nationally in scoring at 94.7 points per game, reached the 100-point mark for the second time this season.

Iowa outrebounded Omaha 40-29 and had 24 assists on 36 field goals.

Jaeden Marshall led Omaha (1-4) with nine points and Akol Arop added eight. Brougham blocked seven shots.

PERKINS OUT

Iowa was without starting point guard Tony Perkins, who missed the game with a thigh injury.

Perkins is averaging 13.3 points this season. He had 16 assists to lead the Hawkeyes through the first three games.

Ahron Ulis started in Perkins’ place. Ulis played 21 minutes, scoring seven points to go with four assists.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start before Murray took over. Murray was 6 of 7 at one point, while the rest of the Hawkeyes were 1 of 8 from the field. But Iowa settled in to shoot 55.4% for the game heading into Emerald Coast Classic games with Clemson on Friday and either TCU or California on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Omaha: Plays Louisiana Monroe on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

Iowa: Plays Clemson on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

