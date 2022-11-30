LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. and Mervin James scored 17 points each to lead Rider past Monmouth 88-62 on Wednesday night.

Murray was 6 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncs (2-4). James shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Allen Powell was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Myles Ruth led the way for the Hawks (0-8) with 16 points and three steals. Myles Foster added 12 points and nine rebounds for Monmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.