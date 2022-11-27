JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 18 points as Saint Peter’s beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-63 on Sunday.

Murray shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (4-2). Latrell Reid scored 11 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. Isiah Dasher finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Knights (3-5) were led by Heru Bligen, who posted 16 points. Grant Singleton added 14 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Demetre Roberts also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.