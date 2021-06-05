RUSTON, La. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Austin Murr went 4 for 5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs and N.C. State beat No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech 8-3 on Saturday night in the winner’s bracket of the Ruston Regional.

Second-seeded N.C. State (32-17) can clinch a Super Regional berth with a win Sunday.

Murr doubled to left and then scored on a double by Jonny Butler in the top of the first inning and Butler beat a throw to first base for an infield single that scored Tyler McDonough and gave the Wolfpack a 2-0 lead in the third. McDonough hit a two-run double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Butler in the seventh and Murr had an RBI single before J.T. Jarrett scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-0 in the top of the eighth.

Louisiana Tech (41-18) plays No. 3 seed Alabama in a loser-out game Sunday.

Steele Netterville hit a two-run shot and, on the next pitch, Cole McConnell homered to right field in the bottom of the eight for Louisiana Tech.

The game was delayed about two hours due to weather.

