CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Storm Murphy had 23 points as Wofford defeated Chattanooga 77-59 on Saturday.

Morgan Safford had 19 points and seven rebounds for Wofford (8-4, 5-1 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Tray Hollowell added 10 points. Ryan Larson had eight rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Wofford scored a season-high 55 points and Chattanooga a season-lower 24.

Malachi Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Mocs (11-4, 2-4). David Jean-Baptiste added 13 points. Darius Banks had 11 points and seven rebounds.

