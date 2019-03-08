ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tremell Murphy had a season-high 26 points as Drake got past Illinois State 78-62 in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Friday night.
Anthony Murphy had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Drake (24-8). Noah Thomas added 13 points. Liam Robbins had three blocks for the hosts.
Illinois State put up 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Phil Fayne had 18 points for the Redbirds (17-16). Milik Yarbrough added 11 points and seven rebounds.
