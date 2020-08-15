NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Azahara Munoz birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Saturday.

The Spaniard shot a 2-under 69 for a 7-under 206 total, just ahead of American Stacy Lewis (70). The two players had shared the overnight lead.

Solheim Cup star Munoz has not won an LPGA Tour event since she captured the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship in New Jersey.

American Jennifer Song returned a 70 to occupy third place, one shot behind Lewis.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (67) and Cheyenne Knight (69) of the U.S. are a stroke further behind.

