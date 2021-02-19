CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Juan Munoz had 14 points as Longwood topped Charleston Southern 64-58 on Friday night.

Jesper Granlund had 12 points for Longwood (11-14, 10-9 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game. DeShaun Wade added 12 points. Leslie Nkereuwem had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (2-18, 1-15). Ja’Quavian Florence added 15 points. Sean Price had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. Longwood defeated Charleston Southern 70-62 last Thursday.

