MONROE, La. (AP) — Travis Munnings had 28 points as Louisiana-Monroe beat Kent State 87-77 in the first round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament on Thursday night.

Munnings shot 10 for 13 from the field, including 5 of 6 from behind the arc.

JD Williams had 17 points for Louisiana-Monroe (19-15). Daishon Smith added 16 points. Michael Ertel had 14 points for the home team.

Jalen Avery tied a season high with 23 points for the Golden Flashes (22-11). Jaylin Walker added 15 points. Philip Whittington had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com