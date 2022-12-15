Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk was one of the three Purple Raiders on The Associated Press Division III All-America team released Thursday.

Plunk is joined by receiver Wayne Ruby and linebacker Rossy Moore on the first team. Mount Union will play North Central of Illinois in the Division III championship game on Friday night.

Plunk is also one of four finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division III.

North Central running back Ethan Greenfield, another Gagliardi finalist, also was selected to the first team. He was one of five Cardinals named to the All-America first team, leading all schools.

Offensive lineman Jeske Maples, receiver DeAngelo Hardy, defensive lineman Dan Lester and defensive back Antwain Walker were the other first-team seections for North Central.

The AP Division III All-America team is presented by Regions Bank. It was selected in conjunction with COSIDA.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Braxton Plunk, senior, Mount Union.

Running backs — Ethan Greenfield, senior, North Central (Ill.); Hunter Clasen, senior, Wartburg.

Linemen — Chris Toth, senior, Aurora; Boomer Warren, senior, Hardin-Simmons; Jeske Maples, sophomore, North Central (Ill.); Matt Metcalf, senior, Linfield; Travis Sinclair, senior, Bethel.

Tight end — Alex Larson, senior, Saint John’s (Minn.).

Wide receivers — Wayne Ruby, senior, Mount Union; DeAngelo Hardy, junior, North Central (Ill.); Phil Lutz, senior, Tufts.

All-purpose player — K.J. Miller, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Kicker — Christian Hutra, senior, Springfield.

Defense

Linemen — Michael Nobile, senior, Delaware Valley; Sante Parker, Jr., senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Dan Lester, junior, North Central (Ill.); Alexander Perkins, senior, Millikin.

Linebackers — Rossy Moore, sophomore, Mount Union; Robert Coury, junior, Carnegie Mellon; Matt Mitchell, senior, Hardin-Simmons.

Defensive backs — C.J. Lyons, graduate, RPI; Antwain Walker, junior, North Central (Ill.); Michael Brown, sophomore, Wisconsin-River Falls; Titus Dunk, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Will Pickren, junior, Hampden-Sydney.

Punter — Vicente Garcia, junior, Redlands.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Kyle King, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Running backs — Jhe’Quay Chretin, senior, Aurora; Jon Lewis, sophomore, Birmingham-Southern.

Linemen — Lou Cocozza, senior, Springfield; Trevor Gabriele, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Ethan Ruckman , junior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Jake Villanueva, senior, Ithaca; Will Jackson, senior, Randolph-Macon.

Tight end — Ben Juska, sophomore, Wheaton (Ill.).

Wide receivers — Nate Palmer, graduate, Utica; Leon Johnson III, senior, George Fox; Trey Madsen, senior, Aurora.

All-purpose player — Kobe Praylow, senior, Methodist.

Kicker — Anthony Avila, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Defense

Linemen — Justin Blazek, senior, Wisconsin-Platteville; Michael Wozniak, senior, Saint John’s (Minn.); Brayden Thimons, graduate, Westminster (Pa.); Luke Schuermann, junior, Johns Hopkins.

Linebackers — Owen Grover, senior, Wartburg; Durand Hill, sophomore, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Ryan Liszka, senior, Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Defensive backs — Parker Rochford, sophomore, Wartburg; Keysean Amison, senior, Trine; Ben Cooney, senior, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps; Anthony Kendall, senior, Baldwin Wallace; Joshua Cordero, senior, Cortland.

Punter — Tyler James, senior, Austin.

