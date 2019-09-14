WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Matt Mosquera kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime to lift Monmouth to its first win over Albany in eight tries, 38-35 in a non-conference battle between former league rivals Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks’ seven-game losing streak to the Great Danes dated to 2006. The game was just the second meeting between the teams as non-conference opponents after Albany left the Northeast Conference for the Colonial Athletic Association and Monmouth joined the Big South.

Already the Big South Special Teams Player of the Week after tying his career record with three field goals in a win over Lafayette, Mosquera kicked three more against Albany (1-2), connecting on kicks from 47- and 21-yards out in the second quarter.

Pete Guerriero scored from 26-yards out in the first quarter, and after Terrance Green Jr. pulled in a pass from Kenji Bahar for a 39-yard touchdown and Bahar tossed to Zach Tredway for a two-point conversion, the Hawks (2-1) held a 21-0 lead with 5:33 left in the first half.

Jeff Undercuffler brought Albany back with two touchdown passes to Juwan Green before halftime, hitting on a 64-yard bomb and a 28-yard strike that made it 21-14. Karl Mofor scored from the 2 early in the third quarter to tie the game at 21.

Bahar hit Lonnie Moore IV with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Monmouth back on top, 28-21, but Undercuffler and Green connected for the third time, this time from 32-yards out to tie the game with 11:02 to play.

Advertising

Bahar went back to Moore, connecting on a 32-yard scoring pass to retake the lead, but Undercuffler hit Jerah Reeves with a 21-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Albany got the ball first in overtime but the Great Danes could not move the ball and Dylan Burns missed on a 39-yard field goal attempt.

Guerriero ran for 11 yards on two carries to give the Hawks a first down at the Albany 8 and Mosquero came on to kick the game winner.