HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Stuckey Mosley had 25 points as James Madison beat Delaware 68-61 on Saturday night.

Dwight Wilson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for James Madison (12-15, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). Matt Lewis added 10 points.

Darian Bryant had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-12, 8-7). Ryan Johnson added 13 points. Ryan Allen had 11 points.

The Dukes leveled the season series against the Fightin’ Blue Hens with the win. Delaware defeated James Madison 76-69 on Jan. 17. James Madison faces Northeastern on the road on Thursday. Delaware plays Drexel on the road next Saturday.

