LONDON (AP) — Victor Moses has left Chelsea to join Fenerbahce on an 18-month loan after falling out of favor at the English club.
Playing as a right wing back, the Nigerian was a key member of the Chelsea team that won the Premier League in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018 under Antonio Conte.
Moses has not started a league game this season under Conte’s replacement, Maurizio Sarri, who is no longer using wing backs after switching to a four-man defense.
Moses heads to Turkey for his fourth loan spell away from Chelsea, which said Friday he will be at Fenerbahce until the end of the 2019-20 season.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: Free agent rumors and rumblings -- Could a few former Seahawks find their way back?
- Five players the Seahawks may be keeping an eye on at the Senior Bowl
- Could a bond with UW signee Noa Ngalu help lure prized linebacker prospect Daniel Heimuli to Washington?
- Baseball Hall of Fame event turns into Edgar Martinez Appreciation Show | Larry Stone
- Washington stays unbeaten in Pac-12 on late free throws at Oregon VIEW
Chelsea also says it has recalled United States defender Matt Miazga from his loan spell at French club Nantes and sent him to second-tier club Reading until the end of the season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports