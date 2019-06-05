DETROIT (AP) — Charlie Morton allowed five hits in seven innings, extending his unbeaten streak to 20 starts and leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Morton (7-0) hasn’t lost since Aug. 11, and only Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, at 21 starts, has a longer active unbeaten streak. Morton struck out eight with no walks and needed just 83 pitches to complete seven innings.

Austin Meadows tripled and scored on a throwing error in the third to open the scoring. Tampa Bay scored two more runs in the fifth and snapped its four-game losing streak.

Spencer Turnbull (3-5) allowed three runs in five innings.

METS 7, GIANTS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Vargas pitched his first shutout in two years, Amed Rosario hit a three-run homer and New York won despite losing Robinson Canó hours after his return from the injured list.

Michael Conforto and Adeiny Hechavarría each had a solo homer for the Mets, who ended a three-game skid with their second win in seven games.

Canó played for the first time since straining his left quadriceps May 22 but was pulled at the start of the fifth inning with tightness in the muscle. He favored the leg running to first base on a rally-killing double play in the third.

Vargas (2-3) has allowed one run or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. The 36-year-old lefty struck out a season-best eight, allowed five hits and a walk, and threw 117 pitches.

Tyler Beede (0-2) allowed six runs (five earned) in five innings for the Giants, who had won three straight.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, DODGERS 2, 11 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) — Jarrod Dyson hit a tying double in the eighth inning with the help of Chase Field’s new artificial turf, David Peralta had a winning single in the 11th, and Arizona avoided a three-game sweep.

The two-time defending NL champion Dodgers entered with a season-high, seven-game winning streak and began the day 10 1/2 games ahead of second-place Colorado in the NL West and 13 games in front of the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers, an NL-best 43-20, lost for just the second time in 13 games.

Eduardo Escobar tripled off Scott Alexander (3-2) leading off the 11th, Ketel Marte was intentionally walked, and Peralta lined his first pitch to right.

Zack Godley (2-4) pitched a perfect 11th for the Diamondbacks, who were outhit 7-5.

PHILLIES 7, PADRES 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Haseley drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning with his first big league hit, and Philadelphia rallied from a three-run deficit.

The 23-year-old Haseley made his major league debut Tuesday as the center fielder for the NL East-leading Phillies, who are scrambling to reconfigure their outfield.

Craig Stammen (4-2) walked Scott Kingery with two outs in the eighth, and Haseley sliced a sinker for an opposite-field double down the left-field line. Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp followed with an RBI single for Philadelphia, which won its second straight after a season-high five-game losing streak.

Jay Bruce hit a solo homer in the fourth, his third with the Phillies and 17th this season.

Juan Nicasio (1-2) retired Wil Myers on a comebacker that ended the seventh. Neris got five outs for his 12th save in 14 chances.

NATIONALS 6, WHITE SOX 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner homered off Alex Colomé in the ninth inning, and Washington won its season-high fourth straight.

The Nationals led 4-1 in the eighth before another meltdown by a bullpen that has a 6.68 ERA — no other team is above 6.00.

Leury Garcia singled with one out in the eighth off Kyle Barraclough, and José Abreu hit his 16th homer one out later. Wander Suero relieved and Welington Castillo homered on his first pitch.

Washington’s 12th blown save tied Pittsburgh for second-most behind the New York Mets’ 14.

Colomé (2-1) entered in the bottom of the ninth and walked Brian Dozier on four pitches. He fell behind Turner 2-0, and Turner drove a high full-count fastball into the left-field bullpen for his third game-ending home run, his second this season.

Sean Doolittle (4-1) pitched out of two-on, one-out trouble in the ninth, striking out Garcia and Moncada.

