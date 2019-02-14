EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Vado Morse had 21 points as Mount St. Mary’s got past Robert Morris 76-62 on Thursday night.
Morse shot 10 for 12 from the foul line.
Jalen Gibbs had 14 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (7-19, 4-9 Northeast Conference). Dee Barnes added 12 points.
Josh Williams had 16 points for the Colonials (13-13, 8-5). Jon Williams added 14 points. Charles Bain had nine rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- The Pac-12 Networks are struggling worse than you imagine
- Washington football 2019 signing day superlatives: Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper?
- In the final year of his Mariners contract, Felix Hernandez acknowledges his baseball mortality
- Why Bellevue's Drew Fowler turned down multiple Pac-12 scholarship offers to walk on at Washington
- The Pac-12's optics get even worse following report on conference's TV network | Matt Calkins
The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Colonials with the win. Robert Morris defeated Mount St. Mary’s 62-59 on Jan. 5. Mount St. Mary’s faces Wagner at home on Saturday. Robert Morris faces St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com