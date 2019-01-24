HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow and Kalin Fisher combined to score 50 points and Hampton rolled to an 88-70 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.

Marrow finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (8-10, 3-2 Big South Conference), who snapped a two-game skid. Fisher pitched in with 24 points, a season-high eight assists, six rebounds and five steals. Freshman Benjamin Stanley came off the bench to score a career-best 14 on 6-of-6 shooting and Akim Mitchell hit 5 of 7 shots and scored 10.

Marrow had 17 points in the first half and helped Hampton pull away from a 13-all tie to a 47-30 lead at intermission. Fisher blocked a shot, grabbed the rebound and fed Marrow for a layup to push the Pirates’ lead to 20 with 14:18 left to play. Everette Hammond scored five in a 10-0 run to close out the game for the Spartans (5-17, 0-7), who have lost eight straight.

Deion Holmes led SC Upstate with 12 points, but he missed all five of his 3-point attempts as the Spartans sank just 6 of 24.