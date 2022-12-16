Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck and four of his teammates on the offensive side of the ball were selected to The Associated Press NAIA All-America team announced Friday.

Dolincheck, a repeat first-team All-American, led the NAIA with 353 yards passing per game and 37 touchdown passes. He was joined on the first team by receivers Austin Johnson and Zach Norton, freshman running back Ryan Cole and offensive lineman Tyler Anderson.

Northwestern (Iowa) and Keiser (Florida) will meet Saturday in the NAIA championship game in Durham, North Carolina.

Northwestern placed offensive lineman Greg Will and linebacker Parker Fryar on the first team and tight end Blake Anderson and receiver Michael Storey on the second team.

Keiser also had two first-team All-Americans in offensive lineman Colton Takis and tight end Jaylen Arnold. The Seahawks were represented on the second team by running back Marques Burgess and linebacker Jaelin Willis.

The full AP NAIA All-America teams presented by Regions Bank:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Joe Dolincheck, senior, Morningside (Iowa).

Running backs — Jonathan White, senior, McPherson (Kansas); Ryan Cole, freshman; Morningside (Iowa).

Linemen — Tyler Anderson, senior, Morningside (Iowa); John Cano, sophomore, Reinhardt (Ga.); Greg Will, senior, Northwestern (Iowa); Colton Takis, senior, Keiser (Fla.); Alex Huisman, senior, Dordt (Neb.).

Tight end — Jaylen Arnold, senior, Keiser (Fla.).

Wide receivers — Austin Johnson, senior, Morningside (Iowa); Gerald Monroe, freshman, Graceland (Iowa); Zach Norton, junior, Morningside (Iowa).

All-purpose player — Keaton Dudik, senior, Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).

Kicker — Nathan Hamilton, junior, Grand View (Iowa).

Defense

Linemen — Riley Gerhardt, sophomore; Valley State (N.D.); Devin Adams, junior, Peru State (Neb.); Micah Latin, senior, Louisiana Christian; Garrett Kocab, senior, Carroll (Mont.).

Linebackers — Parker Fryar, sophomore, Northwestern (Iowa); Luke Bowman, senior, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.); Aaron Anderson, junior, Point (Ga.).

Defensive backs — Donovan Shelton, graduate, Indiana Wesleyan; Athanie Leeviraphan, senior, Evangel (Mo.); Adam DeJong, senior, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.); Angel Mata, senior, St. Francis (Ill.); Trey Palmer, senior, Bethel (Kan.)

Punter — Izaak Myles, senior, Jamestown (N.D.).

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Joaqin Collazo III, junior, Bethel (Tenn.).

Running backs — Marques Burgess, senior, Keiser, (Fla.); Rontavious Farmer, sophomore, St. Thomas (Fla.).

Linemen — Jayce Collins, senior, St. Thomas (Fla.); Eli Cross, senior, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.); Keegan Martin, senior, Bethel (Kan.); Kaden Young, senior, Grand View (Iowa); Andrew Carter, junior, Carroll (Mont.).

Tight end — Blake Anderson, senior, Northwestern (Iowa).

Wide receivers — JaQuan Ebron, senior, Bluefield (Va.); Ben Stevens, senior, Marian (Ind.); Michael Storey, senior, Northwestern (Iowa).

All-purpose player — Alex Sanders, senior, Pikeville (Ky.).

Kicker — Neston Higuera-Rodriguez, senior, Arizona Christian.

Defense

Linemen — Krew Mathern, senior, Dickinson State (N.D.); Nicholas Engler, junior, St. Thomas (Fla.); Isaac Abeo, senior, Indiana Wesleyan; Weston Schultz, senior, Morningside (Iowa).

Linebackers — Kole Murlin, senior, Siena Heights (Mich.); Hennessy Thomas, junior, St. Mary (Neb.); Jaelin Willis, sophomore, Keiser (Fla.).

Defensive backs — Dijion Walls, junior, Morningside (Iowa); Isaac Gowdy, senior, Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas); Dawson McGlothilin, senior, Dickinson State (N.D.); Sidney Porter, senior, St. Thomas (Fla.); Dorian Hardin, senior, College of Idaho.

Punter — Austin Bohn, graduate, Ottawa (Ariz.).

