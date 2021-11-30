PGA TOUR

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Site: Nassau, Bahamas.

Course: Albany GC. Yardage: 7,309. Par: 72.

Purse: $3.5 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Henrik Stenson (2019).

Notes: Collin Morikawa has a chance to go to No. 1 in the world by winning, but only for one week. … The holiday tournament hosted by Tiger Woods is not official money, although it awards world ranking points. … The only player from outside the top 50 is Henrik Stenson, given an exemption as the defending champion from two years ago. … The tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. … Newcomers to the elite field include Morikawa, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. … Woods, who is not playing as he recovers from his February car accident, is a five-time winner of the event. All of his victories were at Sherwood Country Club in California. … Rickie Fowler and Luke Donald are the only past champions who have yet to win a major. … U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm decided not to play this year. He has won and been runner-up in his two appearances. … Among those who chose not to play are Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. … Morikawa is the only current major champion in the field.

Next week: QBE Shootout.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

DP WORLD TOUR

Last week: Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open.

Next tournament: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Jan. 20-23.

DP World Tour Rankings: Thriston Lawrence.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, Tokyo Yomiuri CC, Tokyo. Defending champion: Chan Kim. Online: https://www.jgto.org/

Sunshine Tour: South African Open Championship, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa. Defending champion: Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Asian Tour: Laguna Phuket Championship, Laguna Golf Phuket, Phuket, Thailand. Defending champion: New event. Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, midnight-4 a.m. (Golf Channel. Online: https://www.asiantour.com/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports