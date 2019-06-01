ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Bobby Morgensen homered twice and drove in five runs, powering Florida Atlantic to a 10-6 win over Mercer on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

The Owls (41-20) had two big innings and face either the Georgia-Florida State loser Sunday. They scored four runs in the fourth and had a five-run seventh.

Morgensen delivered the big blow to Mercer (35-29) both times, a two-run homer and a three-run shot.

Jared DeSantolo went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles. Eric Rivera had three RBIs with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly.

Jacob Josey (2-0) pitched seven shutout innings for Florida Atlantic, allowing four hits.

Collin Price led off the ninth with a home run for Mercer. Then Zach Schneider came in with one out and a runner on, getting Kyle Dockus to ground into a double play to earn his 16h save.

Kel Johnson also homered for Mercer.