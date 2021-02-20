Morganne Flores drove in seven runs as the No. 2 Washington softball team beat Utah State 10-1 at the Dixie State Classic in St. George, Utah, on Saturday.

Flores was a single short of the cycle, going 3 for 4.

Kelley Lynch threw her first complete game of the season for UW (8-1). She struck out eight and gave up three hits.

Men’s basketball

• Eastern Washington completed a season sweep of Montana for the first time since 2003 with a 90-76 win in Missoula. Kim Aiken Jr. had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (12-6, 11-2 Big Sky), who won their ninth straight.

Baseball

• Connor McGuire had a two-run triple in the ninth inning, and Josh Sheck followed with a walk-off single as UC Irvine spoiled Washington’s season opener 5-4. Will Simpson was 2 for 4 with a solo home run for the visiting Huskies.

• Kyle Manzardo went 3 for 4 with an RBI as Washington State (2-0) beat UC Davis (0-2) in the opening game of a doubleheader, 12-5. Game 2 was suspended because of darkness with the score tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning. It will be finished Sunday before the series finale.

Women’s basketball

• Bree Calhoun had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Seattle U (11-9, 6-4 WAC) past visiting Texas-Rio Grande Valley (5-10, 1-5) in overtime 71-64. It’s the fourth consecutive game between the two teams that has gone into overtime.

• Seattle Pacific (7-5) saw its three-game win streak come to an end with a 61-47 loss to visiting Northwest Nazarene (4-5). Natalie Hoff scored 15 points to lead the Falcons.

• Kennedy Dickie scored 19, but Eastern Washington (6-15, 5-10 Big Sky) lost at home to Montana, 65-62.

Soccer

• Mary Johnson and Ameera Hussen scored two minutes apart as the Washington women beat visiting Seattle Pacific 2-0. UW (2-0) had an 18-1 advantage on shots vs. SPU (0-1).

• Gloire Amanda’s two goal, including the winner in the 72nd minute, lifted the Oregon State men (4-0) to a 2-1 win over host Washington in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Gio Migletti scored for the Huskies (2-1).

Football

• Whitworth (2-0) put away the game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 28-10 Northwest Conference win vs. host Pacific Lutheran (0-2). Jaeden Prewitt was 18 of 28 for 207 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Pirates.

Gymnastics

• Washington won its first meet of the season, beating host Arizona 194.125-193.975. Freshman Katie McNamara won the all-around for UW as well as the vault.