WASHINGTON (AP) — Stanley Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince made four free throws in a game-deciding 9-0 run in overtime, and Morgan State beat Howard 89-86 on Tuesday night to end a two-game skid.

David Syfax’s two free throws tied it at 80, Davis made 1 of 2, Syfax hit two more and Devonish-Prince’s two free throws put Morgan State up 85-80 with 27.4 seconds left. Devonish-Prince added two more free throws, but Howard closed to 87-83 on Kyle Foster’s corner 3 with seven seconds to go.

Morgan State (7-10, 2-2 MEAC) led 34-31 at halftime and closed to 72-70 on Devonish-Prince’s two free throws. Howard’s RJ Cole missed the front end of a one-and-one and Kyson Rawls’ layup off a rebound tied it at the end of regulation.

CJ Williams scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Howard (7-11, 1-3).

The game was rescheduled from Monday because of snowy weather.