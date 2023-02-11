CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Drew Thelwell had 24 points in Morehead State’s 65-59 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

Thelwell shot 9 for 18 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Eagles (17-10, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alex Gross scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Branden Maughmer was 5 of 12 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Phillip Russell led the way for the Redhawks (13-14, 8-6) with 20 points. Aquan Smart added 14 points for Southeast Missouri State. Chris Harris also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Morehead State hosts Tennessee State and Southeast Missouri State hosts Eastern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.