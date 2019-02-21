MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points as Murray State topped UT Martin 85-75 on Thursday night.

Morant hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line. He added nine assists.

Darnell Cowart had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Murray State (22-4, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Shaq Buchanan added 11 points. Tevin Brown had six rebounds for the hosts.

Craig Randall had 19 points for the Skyhawks (10-16, 5-10), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Quintin Dove added 19 points and 13 rebounds. DelFincko Bogan had 10 points.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks on the season. Murray State defeated UT Martin 98-77 on Jan. 10. Murray State matches up against Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. UT Martin plays Austin Peay on the road on Saturday.

___

___

