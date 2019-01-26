MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points and nine assists, Darnell Cowart added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Murray State never trailed in its 100-62 win over Tennessee State on Saturday night.
Morant, who rolled his ankle in Thursday’s loss to Belmont, made just 6 of 15 from the field but hit 11-of-14 free throws and had four steals in 28 minutes. Shaq Buchanan finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Murray State (16-3, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference).
Buchanan scored seven points in a 9-2 opening run and the Racers had runs of 12-0, 11-0 and 10-0, the last of which pushed their lead to 40 points before going into the break at 60-22.
Tennessee State (5-15, 2-4) missed its first eight shots and made just 7 of 29 (24 percent) in the first half. Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey led the Tigers with 14 points and Stokley Chaffee scored 13 with nine rebounds.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Three impressions from Washington's controversial 61-56 win at Oregon WATCH
- Seahawks Mailbag: What to do at kicker? Should the Seahawks look for veterans to add to the offensive line? And more
- Washington stays unbeaten in Pac-12 on late free throws at Oregon WATCH
- Felix Hernandez won't be a reliever in 2019 — and other news from the Mariners' preseason luncheon
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events