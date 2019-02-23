MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and 12 assists as Murray State stretched its winning streak to seven games, romping past Southeast Missouri State 103-67 on Saturday night.

Tevin Brown added 21 points for the Racers.

Morant hit 9 of 12 shots. He added three blocks.

Shaq Buchanan had 16 points for Murray State (23-4, 14-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Darnell Cowart added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Murray State is undefeated (5-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Isaiah Gable had 16 points for the Redhawks (9-20, 4-12). Nygal Russell added 12 points. Ledarrius Brewer had six rebounds.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks for the season. Murray State defeated Southeast Missouri 85-67 on Jan. 12. Murray State plays Morehead State on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri faces Tennessee State at home on Thursday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com