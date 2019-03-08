EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 29 points that included a 3-point play with eight seconds left to give Murray State a 76-74 victory over Jacksonville State on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinal.

Shaq Buchanan had 13 points for Murray State (26-4). Darnell Cowart added 11 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Williams had 10 points.

Jason Burnell had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Gamecocks (24-9). Jamall Gregory added 18 points. Christian Cunningham had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers president of operations Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were in attendance.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com