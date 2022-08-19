DENVER (AP) — Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss.

Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them to Joc Pederson. After singling in the first, Pederson connected for a solo shot with two outs in the top of the sixth, saluting the Giants’ dugout as he trotted around third with a Cam Newton-style dab.

Alex Wood (8-10) allowed seven hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, including three homers by Colorado, which snapped a five-game homerless drought.

Montero, who was among the prospects acquired in a February 2021 trade that sent Nolan Arenado to St. Louis, had a two-run homer in the bottom of the second and a three-run drive in the fifth for his first career multihomer game. Joe connected on a solo shot in the fourth.

Lucas Gilbreath relieved Ureña with two on and two outs in the seventh. He walked pinch-hitter J.D. Davis to load the bases and then hit Joey Bart with a pitch. Pinch-hitter Austin Slater singled to drive in two more runs before Gilbreath fanned Pederson to end the inning.

Advertising

Daniel Bard got three outs for his 25th save in 27 chances, striking out the side after issuing a leadoff walk to Brandon Crawford.

The Giants lost a chance to get on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. Mike Yastrzemski drew a leadoff walk and was on third base with two outs when Tommy La Stella lined a shot back up the middle. Second baseman Brendan Rodgers snared the ball with a diving glove stop, scrambled to his feet and beat La Stella by a step with his throw to first base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament. He sustained the injury during his start at St. Louis on Thursday when he took a bad step and fell to the ground awkwardly while attempting to field an infield grounder. Senzatela is expected to undergo surgery in the next two weeks and was placed on the 15-day injured list. RHP Jhoulys Chacin (toe) was reinstated from the IL to fill his roster spot. … OF Charlie Blackmon was held out of the game with right hamstring soreness. He is day to day.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Ryan Feltner (2-4, 6.39 ERA) is set to make his 11th start of the season and the first of his career against the Giants on Saturday night. He’ll be opposed by Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.99 ERA).